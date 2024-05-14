PUNE VIDEO: Commuters Navigate Knee-Deep Waters To Board Buses At Swargate MSRTC Bus Stand |

Persistent waterlogging near the Swargate Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand has become a significant issue, causing problems for passengers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and local businesses. Now, the situation has become dire with the accumulation of water due to the recent rains transforming the area into an unwanted pool.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Commuters Navigate Knee-Deep Waters To Board Buses At Swargate MSRTC Bus Stand #Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/ApC82L0GXC — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 14, 2024

Passengers have to wade through knee-deep water to board buses, making it an unpleasant experience. Many commuters, especially the elderly and those with children, find the conditions particularly challenging. They are forced to cross the menace by taking off their footwear. Many passengers were seen taking the help of a hanging wire near the footpath, which is adjacent to the waterlogged area, to board the buses.

Sabbir Shaikh, a commuter, said, "This has been a permanent issue for the last five years. Every year, waterlogging happens at the bus stand. Not a single official from the MSRTC department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have taken any action to drain the water here."

Dhananjay Waghmare, an auto-rickshaw driver, expressed, "For the last four days, our business has stopped. Passengers avoid exiting from the exit door due to the waterlogging at the main gate. It is disheartening to see this type of neglect. The authorities must address this issue immediately."

Pramod Mehra, a local, said, "Concrete of the MSRTC stand goes onto the main road from the bus tyres. Glass of multiple autos has been broken and could hit passengers as well. Officials just transfer the issues from one department to another. MSRTC officials blame PMC and PMC accuses MSRTC, but what about the passengers? They are paying fares."

Akshay Navgire, a passenger from Alandi, said, "We are forced to cross the road after getting into the water. Our shoes get wet. MSRTC is making lots of money, but we are not getting a single facility. Bus quality is also very bad, now the situation of bus stand is worse."

Sunita Gaikwad, another passenger, said, "Two feet footpath is not enough for the passengers to walk on it. Bus drivers drive the bus through waterlogged areas that splashed over the passengers. Bus drivers should have some basic sense."

Meanwhile, on the basis of anonymity, an MSRTC official said, "A tender was about to be passed to set a stormwater drain. However, it was interrupted due to the election code of conduct. There is no tentative date that has been fixed yet to set up the internal drain pipeline and link it to the main road drainage."

Santosh Tandale, Head of the Drainage Department, PMC, said, "The issue is divided into two parts, one is MSRTC stand and another is waterlogging at Swargate to Katraj main road. The matter at the bus stand comes under the State Transport Department. This is not our responsibility. State Transport should have checked and identified damaged internal drain pipelines network which should be linked to road drainage pipelines for smooth flow of water."

Read Also Pune Man Makes Bomb Hoax Call On Polling Day Due To Wife's Refusal To Return Home

"On the other hand, on Swargate to Katraj road, the water has been collected on the road due to ongoing metro construction work. The debris of metro construction was stuck in the drain holes. However, we have deployed the staff and machines to remove garbage and clean the blockage. It will be restored soon," he added.

Pramod Nehul, Deputy Commissioner of State Transport, Pune Division, chose not to comment on the issue.