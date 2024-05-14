'Pune Is Sex Capital Of India,' Says X User; 'No, It’s Bengaluru,' Counter Others

Pune is renowned for its rich history and culture, prestigious educational institutions, thriving hub for information technology and automobile industry, among others. However, never would one have imagined that the city would one day be called "the sex capital of India". Yes, you read it right. An X (formerly Twitter) user recently took to the microblogging website and wrote, "Bhai Pune is the sex capital of India (sic)."
The post garnered some hilarious reactions, and a strange competition with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi ensued.
A user commented, "I’m from Pune, still no signs of this." "No, it’s Bangalore," commented another. "Only Kalyani Nagar, KP, Viman Nagar, Magarpatta, Camp, Hinjawadi, some parts of Kothrud," commented a third person. "Bro, it's been 20 years of staying in Pune! What are you talking about?" wrote a fourth person.
This only comes a few days after another person on X wrote, "atp pune should be declared as the sex capital of India (sic)." This post had also attracted humorous reactions and comparisons.
Check out the reactions below: