 Pune Rains: 6 People, 15 Animals Dead; 4,435 Residents Relocated So Far
The rains subsided on Friday, providing relief to residents

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Pune Rains: 6 People, 15 Animals Dead; 4,435 Residents Relocated So Far | PTI Photo

According to the Pune district administration, a total of six people died in rain-related incidents on Thursday. Of these, three people were electrocuted in the riverbed at Pulachi Wadi under Z Bridge in the Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune city in the early hours of Thursday; two drowned—one in Pune city and one in the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad; and one person died due to a landslide in Mulshi. Additionally, two people in Mulshi are still missing and are feared to be trapped under debris from the landslide. The Pune district administration provided these details on Friday.

In the Warje area, 15 animals died after being tied in a cowshed near the riverbed. Heavy rains and the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam caused the river's water level to rise overnight, submerging the cowshed for hours.

4,435 residents have been relocated from dangerous zones. Of these, 4,175 were shifted to safe places in Pune city, 60 in Bhor, and 200 in Haveli.

Meanwhile, the rains subsided on Friday, providing relief to residents.

