Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Kargil Victory (PHOTOS)

Pune: Southern Command Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Kargil Victory | Sourced

The 25th anniversary of Kargil victory was celebrated with great pride and fervour by the Southern Command on Friday.

In a solemn ceremony organised at the Command War Memorial, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, paid tribute to the unwavering valour and sacrifice of our fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The event was attended by serving personnel of the Pune Military Station and members of the veteran community, who came together to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers who fought in the conflict leading to a resounding victory for India.

The Command also conducted numerous commemorative events, including bike rallies, tree plantations, and veergathas at schools and colleges where Kargil War veterans interacted at various locations over the past month. These events aimed to spread the heroic saga of valour to every citizen of the country, celebrating and commemorating the fearless deeds of our valiant soldiers.