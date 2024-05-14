Pune Man Makes Bomb Hoax Call On Polling Day Due To Wife's Refusal To Return Home | Representational Image

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in Pune on Monday. While the polling process proceeded without any untoward incidents, one bomb threat call was made to the police control room. However, after investigation, it turned out to be a hoax.

According to the information received, a man had an argument with his wife, leading to her leaving home. As his wife did not return, he called the police control room on Monday afternoon, threatening that bomb blasts would occur at seven places in the city. Upon receiving this information from the control room, the police promptly initiated an investigation. Information about this threat call was also communicated to the officers and employees handling the polling process.

Following a technical investigation, the caller's identity was revealed. The police then discovered that the man had made the call out of anger because his wife was not returning home. Meanwhile, the man has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for misleading the police.