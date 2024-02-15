'Falsehood At Its Most Shameful': WB Police Rubbishes BJP's Amit Malviya's Allegation That Women From Sandeshkhali Were 'Forcibly Taken Away' By Cops

Kolkata, February 16: The West Bengal police on Thursday, February 15, refuted the allegation made by BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya that women complainant of Sandeshkhali were "forcibly taken away" by cops. The police termed Amit Malviya's claim as "falsehood at its most shameful" and said the cops were in fact providing security to four women who had come to depose in court in a separate case.

Sharing a video, Malviya posted: "Women of Sandeshkhali, who complained about the tyranny of Shahjahan Sheikh and his men in the region, before the media and the Governor, have been forcibly taken away by WB Police. We have all the details and will ensure they get legal protection." He further slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being "silent".

Women of Sandeshkhali, who complained about the tyranny of Shahjahan Sheikh and his men in the region, before the media and the Governor, have been forcibly taken away by WB Police. We have all the details and will ensure they get legal protection.



But where is Mamata Banerjee?… pic.twitter.com/Y0ZJaXwdPE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 15, 2024

West Bengal Police Rejects Malviya's Allegation:

The police denied Malviya's version of the incident. It clarified: "The facts are, a lady named Rekha Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali had gone along with 4 other local ladies to depose before the Ld magistrate of Basirhat court in connection with a case, in which she is the complainant. The I.O of the case had escorted them to the court to ensure their safety and security (sic)."

had gone along with 4 other local ladies to depose before the Ld magistrate of Basirhat court in connection with a case, in which she is the complainant. The I.O of the case had escorted them to the court to ensure their safety and security. …(2/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 15, 2024

The police also shared a video of in which Rekha Patra is seen providing details of what had actually happened. "Strict legal action is being initiated against such deliberate falsehood with the blatantly ulterior motive of maligning the police," the department said.