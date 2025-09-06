UP News: Grand Celebration Marks Foundation Day Of Shri Chitragupt Dham In Lucknow

The foundation day of Bhagwan Shri Chitragupt Dham was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at Jhulelal Vatika in Lucknow on Saturday. The celebrations began in the morning with the grand adornment of the deity, followed by the offering of 56 traditional delicacies as prasad.

The programme, which started at 10:30 am, included Shri Chitragupt Katha, aarti, and rituals of offering bhog. The event was coordinated by Dilip Srivastava, who said that the foundation day is marked every year on September 6 in a similar manner.

Several dignitaries were honoured on the occasion, including Additional Advocate General Pratish Kumar, senior member of the Awadh Bar Association Ranjana Srivastava, noted social workers Satish Srivastava and Ramayan Srivastava, Baldaoo Srivastava, Vinod Srivastava, Rajneesh Gupta (runner-up from the central assembly seat), and former minister of the Lucknow Bar Association Jitu Yadav.

Rajiv Srivastava, president of the Kayastha Foundation Trust, explained that since September 6 coincided with the final day of Ganpati Visarjan, the foundation day programme was scheduled in the morning. He said the event highlighted the unity of the Kayastha community, their participation in political and social spheres, and included a collective havan for human welfare.

General Secretary of the Trust, Manoj Deengar, said the occasion also served as a platform for office bearers to take a pledge of unity. Treasurer Arvind Srivastava announced that the Trust has launched a campaign to add Kayastha names to the voters’ list across Lucknow at the assembly level.

Prominent members present included Trust president Rajiv Srivastava Raja, convener Dilip Srivastava, general secretary Manoj Deengar, treasurer Arvind Srivastava, vice president Sanjay Srivastava, Kirti Chaudhary, advocate Sanjay Srivastava, Swapnil Srivastava, Ranjana Srivastava, Nishith Srivastava and Anurag Srivastava.