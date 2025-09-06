UP News: SP Issues Legal Notice To BJP MLA Ketki Singh Over 'Tap Theft' Remark Against Akhilesh Yadav |

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a legal notice to BJP MLA Ketki Singh after her “tap theft” remark against former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The notice, sent by SP’s Advocate Sabha president Krishna Kanhaiya, demands a public and written apology within 15 days. Failing that, SP has threatened to file a ₹5 crore defamation case.

On September 3, Singh had alleged in a Ballia press conference that Yadav carried away taps from the former CM’s residence. The remark quickly went viral on social media and television channels. SP claims the comment is defamatory, malicious, and intended to damage the party’s and Yadav’s image.

The notice also cites Singh’s additional remark that such acts were “in SP’s DNA,” calling it an attack on the dignity of party workers.

Following her statement, SP’s women workers protested outside Singh’s Lucknow residence, holding taps in their hands and shouting slogans. Police intervened after heated exchanges, detaining the protesters and moving them to Eco Garden.

Ketki Singh, first-time BJP MLA from Ballia’s Bansdih since 2022, had previously lost to SP’s Ramgovind Chaudhary in 2017 and 2012.