Uttar Pradesh: Jewar International Airport To Set New Benchmark In Digital Infrastructure

Jewar International Airport To Set New Benchmark In Digital Infrastructure | ANI

Lucknow: Jewar International Airport is set to establish a new benchmark in digital infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. Built in alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, this airport is ready to begin operations soon. It will not only be the most modern airport in the country but also a hub of digital connectivity equipped with future-ready technology systems.

The airport will feature a dual-fibre-optic network to ensure seamless, secure data connectivity. Two independent data centres are being established at different locations. The entire airport infrastructure will be connected through an integrated network. A video surveillance system is being installed across the airport campus. Jewar International Airport is set to become not just a gateway for flights but a symbol of a new era in digital infrastructure.

Unlike traditional airports, Jewar International Airport is being developed as a fully smart, future-ready digital network. The facility will feature dual fibre-optic connectivity with two independent networks, ensuring uninterrupted data flow even in the event of a technical glitch. Two separate data centres, located at different sites, will serve as the airport's digital backbone.

All systems, from terminal operations to runway management, parking, and security, will be linked through a unified digital network. Every activity, movement, and information flow will be monitored and controlled in real time.

Adding an extra layer of safety, a state-of-the-art video surveillance system will cover every corner of the airport. License plate recognition and driver imaging cameras installed on entry and exit routes will enable smart vehicle tracking, enhancing both security and passenger convenience.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s digital vision, three major digital control hubs have been developed at the airport. The first is the Airport Operations Centre (AOC), which will act as the brain of the entire airport, controlling all activities in real time. The second is the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC), which will maintain constant vigilance over airport security. The third is the Airport Emergency Operations Centre (AEOC), which ensures an immediate response in any emergency.

At the digital connectivity level, Jewar International Airport has been designed to ensure seamless wireless network coverage across the entire premises, including the runway and remote stands. The airport will also feature smart digital access and real-time information systems, providing instant updates and connectivity for both passengers and staff.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the airport is being developed as a technology-driven infrastructure that will not only meet current needs but also support future AI-based security and automated operations systems. This project will make Uttar Pradesh a major hub in the digital aviation network. The Jewar airport will not only take the state’s connectivity to new heights but will also strengthen India’s reputation for technological excellence, security, and efficiency.