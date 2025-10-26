UP Residents No Longer Need To Travel To Delhi For Medical Care: CM Yogi Adityanath

Ghaziabad: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration ceremony of Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad on Sunday. On this occasion, he said that Uttar Pradesh is now reaching new heights in healthcare services. The state is moving rapidly ahead in investment, innovation, and quality facilities in the healthcare sector. He said that Yashoda Medicity, established in Ghaziabad, is a strong example of this.

"This is not just a hospital but a new definition of world-class healthcare infrastructure. Through this institution, not only the citizens of NCR but also of the entire Uttar Pradesh will get advanced medical facilities under one roof", the CM said.

He said that now the people of the state will not have to go to Delhi for expensive treatments, as world-class healthcare is available right here in Ghaziabad.

The CM mentioned that in 2022, when the third Ground Breaking Ceremony was held in Uttar Pradesh, Dr P.N. Arora had signed an MoU with Invest UP to build an advanced hospital, Yashoda Medicity, in Ghaziabad. It was to include all types of super-speciality facilities, especially advanced cancer treatment for which people had to go abroad.

The Chief Minister said that at the time, it was hard to believe it could be done so quickly, but Dr P.N. Arora, Dr Upasana Arora, and their entire team made it a reality within just three years. "This is not only an investment but also a source of employment for more than 5,000 people. Over 5,000 doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, and other healthcare workers have found employment in this hospital", the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the work completed in just three years showcases the changing investment climate and the growing medical infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved historic reforms in the health sector over the past 11 years. Uttar Pradesh has also achieved remarkable progress in this direction. So far, 42 new medical colleges have been established in the state, while two AIIMS (in Gorakhpur and Raebareli) are operating successfully.

He said that the goal of the double-engine government is to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen and to foster healthy competition in the healthcare sector.

Referring to Indian philosophy, Yogi Adityanath said that Indian wisdom says, “Shariram Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam", meaning that all purposes of life can only be fulfilled through a healthy body. He said that Yashoda Medicity embodies this very spirit. Here, advanced facilities have been made available for the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, as well as other services previously available only in developed countries.

The Chief Minister thanked Dr P.N. Arora, Dr Upasana Arora, and their entire team, saying they have given a new direction to healthcare for the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. He said that Dr Arora’s behaviour, sense of service, and commitment make him exceptional. "He ensures treatment for every person in need, regardless of their financial condition", the CM said.

The Chief Minister added that projects like Yashoda Medicity not only expand healthcare services but also write a new chapter of employment and trust. This hospital is a symbol of the new vision of Uttar Pradesh, which links health, investment, and service.

The Chief Minister welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the state government and said that her guidance is an inspiration to all. He said that President Murmu’s journey is an inspiration to the country’s 1.4 billion people, especially women. The Chief Minister said that on this auspicious occasion, held on the eve of the Chhath festival, he extends his greetings to the President. He also welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting that he always provides guidance on every issue related to the development of Uttar Pradesh with great ease and sincerity.

On this occasion, Honorable President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Yashoda Medicity Chairman and MD Dr. P.N. Arora, and Dr. Upasana Arora were present.