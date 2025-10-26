President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad |

Ghaziabad: President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated Yashoda Medicity in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Sunday. On this occasion, she praised the hospital’s modern healthcare infrastructure and deep sense of public service. The President said she felt both pride and happiness in visiting an institution devoted to serving the people with dedication. She commended Yashoda Medicity for aligning itself with national health priorities, recalling its remarkable service during the COVID-19 pandemic and its commendable work under the TB Elimination Program. She noted that the hospital is the first centre in North India to be recognised under the System for TB Elimination in the Private Sector (STEPS) initiative.

The President also appreciated the hospital’s focus on addressing diseases prevalent in tribal regions, such as sickle cell anemia, and expressed hope that the institute would continue to advance efforts in this area. Acknowledging the contribution of Chairman and Managing Director Dr P.N. Arora, she said that under his leadership, Yashoda Medicity has emerged as a world-class institution that combines healthcare excellence with social commitment. Naming the hospital after his mother, Yashoda, she added, reflects Indian values and the spirit of Swadeshi.

After visiting the hospital facilities, President Murmu said she was witnessing, for the first time, a state-of-the-art healthcare centre where comprehensive testing and treatment are available under one roof, saving patients valuable time. She emphasized that India’s progress is rooted in the health of its citizens, and institutions like Yashoda Medicity play a vital role not only in treatment but also in research and innovation.

The President encouraged the hospital to collaborate with institutes like IIT Bombay to promote indigenous medical technologies, particularly in areas such as gene therapy for cancer. She underlined that healthcare is an integral part of nation-building. While the government continues to make efforts in this direction, private healthcare institutions must also uphold social responsibility alongside medical excellence.

Concluding her address, President Murmu expressed confidence that Yashoda Medicity will fulfill its mission of providing ‘Affordable World-Class Healthcare to All’, and continue to make the nation proud through its service, quality, and innovation.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Dr. P.N. Arora, Dr. Upasana Arora, and several other dignitaries.

Guests Welcomed with Handcrafted Shawls

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman and MD of Yashoda Medicity, welcomed all dignitaries with special shawls embroidered with scenes from the Ramayana using fine silk threads. Each shawl took artisans nearly a year to craft. The guests were also greeted with conch shells and commemorative mementoes, symbolizing traditional Indian hospitality.