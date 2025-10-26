Women Farmers Lead Change In Uttar Pradesh, Turning Waste Into Wealth

Representative photo |

Lucknow: A quiet but powerful change is sweeping across the villages of Uttar Pradesh. The regional changemakers are stepping up with confidence, taking on leadership roles, and turning everyday struggles into opportunities for progress. From innovations in agriculture to financial inclusion and health initiatives, they’re proving that progress shines brightest when communities are empowered to lead themselves.

In the village of Bharatpur, in Tappal block, Aligarh, waste is being turned into gold. The credit goes to Tappal Samriddhi Mahila Kisan Producer Company Limited, a women-led Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) established in 2022. It has already united over 1,000 women farmers and, within just two years, earned the title of a ‘Lighthouse FPO’.

At the centre of this transformation is a bio-fertiliser unit built on panchayat land. When Neelam Devi decided to lease the land, it became a turning point for women farmers in the area. These women collect waste, including cow dung, kitchen scraps, crop residue and, using a new technology developed by IIT Kanpur, convert it into organic fertiliser. As a result, the soil and crops became healthier, resulting in higher yields at lower cost.

This unit is more than a production facility; it’s a hub of empowerment. Women oversee operations, manage finances, and make crucial decisions. Local farmers benefit from healthier soil and lower costs, while the panchayat earns a steady income from leasing and funds community needs. In this space, community, government, and market come together: women take the lead, policies provide support, and buyers engage actively. This model transforms waste into wealth, builds leadership, and demonstrates that sustainable farming can be both impactful and profitable.

In Mirzapur, 33-year-old Chanda Shukla has literally set an example of driving change. In a family where men traditionally were the breadwinners, persistent struggles left Chanda as the primary earner. During this uncertain time, she drew inspiration from Pragya Devi, the first woman e-rickshaw entrepreneur. Seeing Pragya behind the wheel gave Chanda the confidence to step into this male-dominated field. With her husband’s encouragement and support from development alternatives, she took a loan, bought her first e-rickshaw, and received driving and entrepreneurship training.

The journey wasn’t easy. Chanda initially covered part of her face, as people were surprised to see a woman driver. With every ride, her confidence grew. Soon, she began transporting passengers and schoolchildren daily. Within two years, she repaid her loan and began saving regularly for her children’s education.

Chanda’s impact went beyond her household. She has trained over 100 women in driving, vehicle maintenance, and road safety. She now leads the Arya Mahila Group, a network of women e-rickshaw drivers and aspirants, guiding others toward dignified and profitable livelihoods.

Her leadership has taken her to Lucknow and Delhi, where she’s shared her journey of women’s economic empowerment. Today, banks and government agencies are more willing to support women entrepreneurs. Chanda plans to expand her business, buy another e-rickshaw, and eventually own a four-wheeler.

In Bagharai village of Hardoi, 25-year-old farmer Himanshu Yadav transformed a personal health scare into a community awareness drive. After taking anti-filarial medicine, he suffered fever, vomiting, and a racing heartbeat. Drawing on the awareness gained from CHO-PSP village meetings, he recognized these as expected side effects and sought timely medical help, recovering within hours. His experience became an example for others, turning caution into confidence across the village.

After that, Himanshu joined the filariasis elimination campaign. He helped ASHA workers distribute medicines and dispel villagers’ fears. Using the “night chaupal” platform, he personally distributed medicine 130 times, explaining that side effects meant the parasites were dying. His efforts inspired over 130 villagers, proving that awareness and courage can spark collective action.

In Amethi, BC Sakhi Anita Devi became a family pillar and empowered thousands of villagers

Anita Devi, a 32-year-old graduate from Kisuni village in Amethi, was once a homemaker watching her husband leave for work in metro cities, unable to contribute financially from home.

In 2022, after hearing about the BC Sakhi program at the local block office, things changed. With her husband’s encouragement, Anita applied, completed training, and earned certification from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. She received a Rs 75,000 grant from UPSRLM, including a handheld banking device and an overdraft account, officially becoming a BC Sakhi that same year.

Her first month’s income was only Rs 1,589, but Anita kept going. She introduced doorstep banking in her village, making savings and transactions easier for families. Today, she has connected over 1,100 villagers to the formal financial system. Her monthly commission now averages Rs 25,000, and her joint business with her husband has crossed Rs 5 lakh. Anita contributes nearly 80% of the household income. Her children attend private school, and her husband now runs an agricultural input shop in the local market. The family no longer relies on migration to cities for income.