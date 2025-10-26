 Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported |

Lucknow: A double-decker AC sleeper bus caught fire near the Revri toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, officials said, adding that the blaze was brought under control within an hour.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:45 am when a 44-seater private sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Gonda via Lucknow, with 39 passengers on board, suddenly caught fire around 500 metres ahead of the toll plaza.

Police teams and the fire brigade reached the spot after being alerted and all the passengers were safely evacuated, officials said. No one was trapped inside the bus.

article-image

According to police, preliminary information from bus driver, Jagat Singh, suggests the fire apparently started in one of the wheels due to unknown reasons, which quickly spread to the rest of the vehicle.

The bus was later removed from the road, and traffic movement returned to normal, they said. The bus owner arranged for an alternative vehicle to ensure that all passengers continued their journey, authorities said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

