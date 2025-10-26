 Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27

Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission | File pic

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Read Also
Election Commission Puts West Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise
article-image

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic
US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO...

Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO...

Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For...

Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For...

'CM Stalin Has Become Full-time Movie Critic,' Says Edappadi K Palaniswami - VIDEO

'CM Stalin Has Become Full-time Movie Critic,' Says Edappadi K Palaniswami - VIDEO

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening...

47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening...