Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.
While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.
