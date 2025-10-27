 Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & TMC MP Sagarika Ghose
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

Rajdeep Sardesai and Sagarika Ghose's daughter, Tarini Sardesai, got married to Zico Bahl in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Renowned journalist and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and his wife Rajya Sabha MP Sagrika Ghose's daughter, Tarini Sardesai, got married to Zico Bahl in Mumbai | X/Sagrika Ghose

Mumbai: Renowned journalist and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and his wife Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose's daughter, Tarini Sardesai, got married to Zico Bahl in Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. Sardesai and Ghose shared the news on their social media accounts.

"So here is some real breaking news and a good news story this Monday. Our dearest daughter Tarini Sardesai got married yesterday in Mumbai to Zico Bahl . A very special day for Sagarika Ghose Ishan Sardesai and the entire Sardesai and Bahl families," Sardesai said in an Instagram post while sharing an image of Tarini and Zico from the wedding ceremony.

"The happiest day for @sardesairajdeep and me. On 26-10-2025 in Mumbai we celebrated the Registry Of Marriage of our daughter Tarini to our wonderful son in law Zico Bahl. Seeking the blessings of the benevolent forces of the Universe," Ghose wrote on her X account.

Who is Zico Bahl?

FPJ Shorts
THIS Indian City Beats New York, Hong Kong, Paris & London In Low Rent Affordability: Survey
THIS Indian City Beats New York, Hong Kong, Paris & London In Low Rent Affordability: Survey
Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp Duty Revenue
Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp Duty Revenue
'Vijay Wants To Do Politics From Home,' DMK Leader Elangovan On TVK Chief Meeting Karur Stampede Victims' Kin At Mamallapuram Hotel
'Vijay Wants To Do Politics From Home,' DMK Leader Elangovan On TVK Chief Meeting Karur Stampede Victims' Kin At Mamallapuram Hotel
Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels Very Good,' Say People
Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels Very Good,' Say People

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bahl is currently working as an assistant vice president at Marsh, a risk management company. He joined Marsh in April this year. Previously, he worked in Khaitan & Co., a law firm, for over 4.5 years. Bahl joined Khaitan & Co. in October 2020 as an associate. After 3.5 years, he was promoted to the designation of senior associate.

Bahl graduated from Jindal Global Law School in July 2020. Notably, before completing his graduation in law, he also worked at Khaitan & Co. and AZB & Partners as an intern.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vijay Wants To Do Politics From Home,' DMK Leader Elangovan On TVK Chief Meeting Karur Stampede...

'Vijay Wants To Do Politics From Home,' DMK Leader Elangovan On TVK Chief Meeting Karur Stampede...

Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels...

Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels...

'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi...

'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi...

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai,...

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai,...

Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & TMC MP...

Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & TMC MP...