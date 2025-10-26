Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Warangal Dog Attack | X

Warangal, October 26: In a horrific incident, a 7-year-old minor girl was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana's Warangal. The horrific attack was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a pack of around 8-10 dogs attacked the girl and injured her severely.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in New Shayampet, Hanmakonda, located in Warangal city area. The viral video shows that the minor girl was walking alone on the road when nearly 10 stray dogs suddenly pounced on her and started biting her.

The minor girl stumbled and fell on the road as the dogs attacked her. The dogs kept on biting and dragging her. A man was passing by who noticed the dog attacking the minor girl. The man immediately rushed to help, chased away the dogs and rescued the helpless child. He then took the minor girl to her family. He then took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera and the video has now gone viral on social media. The locals are demanding that the municipal authorities to take strict and lasting action to prevent further dog attacks, especially against children and the elderly who are more vulnerable.

The incidents of stray dog attacks are increasing day by day across the state. From villages to cities, stray dogs are attacking people of all ages, from small children to the elderly. There are reports that if someone is seen walking alone, groups of dogs are attacking them together.

Similar incidents are being reported across the country. Even though the government has taken several steps to control this issue, these attacks continue to rise.