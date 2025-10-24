Image: Said Benrahma/Instagram

A dog owner attacked by ex- West Ham player Said Benrahma’s dogs on a quiet residential street in east London has spoken out about the “terrifying” ordeal. The incident, which dates back to July 2023, occurred when Benrahma’s two XL bullies escaped from his home in Hornchurch. Speaking to The Independent, the victim Luke Rehbein, revealed, “Just out of nowhere, two large XL bully dogs come from behind and started attacking Bailey. I had to jump and wrestle the dogs just to get them off. The attack left Rehbein with grazes on his arms and legs as he wrestled to protect his dog.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Said Benrahma fined

According to a BBC report, the former West Ham player appeared in court via video link from Saudi Arabia, where he now plays in the Saudi Pro League. He explained that the dogs had escaped through a side gate accidentally left open by someone working for him.

Luke expressed frustration over Benrahma’s response to the case. “When he did turn up at court, it was via video. He was in a car. To me, that’s just not taking it very seriously at all,” he said, adding that if a smaller dog, child, or elderly person had been present, “it could have been far worse.”

Benrahma was fined £12,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of owning dangerously out-of-control dogs.

Said Benrahma’s career

The winger joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020, scoring 24 goals in 155 appearances. He later moved to Lyon and now represents Saudi club Neom, in addition to playing for the Algerian national team.