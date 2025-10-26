Karnataka: Decorated Bull Attacks Former MLA Outside His House During Hori Festival In Shivamogga; VIDEO Viral

Decorated Bull Attacks Former MLA Outside His House During Hori Festival In Shivamogga | X

Shivamogga, October 26: In a shocking incident, a major accident took place during the Hori festival in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. Hori is a festival during which farmers decorate and parade their bulls. Sometimes, bulls get angry and attack the crowd or people present at the spot to witness the parade.

In a similar incident, former MLA B.N. Mahalingappa suffered serious injuries after a decorated bull attacked him outside his house during the celebrations. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred in Balligavi village which is located in the Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district. According to reports, the incident occurred when Mahalingappa was standing near the door of his house, watching the festival.

A bull which was part of the event suddenly ran toward him and attacked. People nearby rushed to his aid and quickly took him to a hospital nearby.

There are reports that the doctors have confirmed that the former MLA is now out of danger and receiving treatment at the hospital. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the bull attack has gone viral on social media.

What is the Hori Festival?

The Hori festival is a traditional event celebrated in parts of Karnataka, especially in rural areas, where farmers decorate and parade their bulls to showcase their strength and spirit.

The festival often features bull runs, music and cultural performances as a mark of gratitude to cattle for their role in farming. It is a lively and colourful celebration, but sometimes accidents occur when the bulls get excited or frightened during the festivities.