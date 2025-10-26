 Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Lakhwinder Deported From US, Arrested By Haryana Police - VIDEO
Police said that Lakha, a resident of village Titram, district Kaithal, Haryana, and a notorious member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions of Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab.

Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police has arrested notorious gangster Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, after his deportation from the United States in an operation coordinated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Police said that Lakha, a resident of village Titram, district Kaithal, Haryana, and a notorious member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions of Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab. According to police, he faced multiple cases in 2023 for extortion and threats in Sonepat, Rohtak, Kaithal, Ambala and Yamunanagar cities of Haryana.

Stating that a Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice (RCN) were issued against him in 2023 and 2024, respectively, by STF Haryana and after about a year of coordination and legal follow-up with national and international agencies including CBI and Interpol, his legal deportation from the USA was executed.

He was produced in a court at Haryana’s Ambala and taken into custody.

