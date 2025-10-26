IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers

IIT-BHU Varanasi | iitbhu.ac.in

Varanasi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will develop and suggest advanced technologies to safeguard the rivers of Purvanchal. An international conference on “River Health: Assessment for Restoration” will begin at IIT-BHU on October 30, focusing on the conservation of more than 30 small rivers in eastern Uttar Pradesh. This will be the fourth edition of the conference.

For three days, scientists, researchers and policymakers will discuss ways to preserve the region’s rivers using advanced technologies such as 3D modeling and UAV-based systems. The discussions will cover wastewater treatment, data collection and monitoring through advanced tools, groundwater management for river rejuvenation, decision support systems, and challenges in monitoring and treating emerging pollutants in small rivers.

Focus on Technological Solutions

Water scientists from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and several other European and American countries will share their experiences and technologies used in river conservation in their regions. The conference report will be presented to relevant government agencies for inclusion in policies and programs related to river management.

Organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-BHU, the event will also highlight real-time water quality tracking systems, early warning mechanisms to prevent pollution or habitat collapse, and smart IoT-based monitoring systems for urban drainage and pollution control.

The institute is also working on developing bio-monitoring systems by identifying biological indicators of river health. Preparations for the conference are being led by Prof. P. K. Singh, Dr. Anurag Ohri and Dr. Shishir Gaur. Several exhibition stalls will be set up during the event to showcase innovations and technologies related to river conservation.