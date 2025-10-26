 Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December

Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December

According to the transport department, different rates have been fixed for various vehicle categories. Small vehicles will be charged Rs 80, small cargo vehicles Rs 250, buses Rs 140, and trucks between Rs 120 and Rs 700 depending on their weight.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Outstation Vehicles From December | Representative Image

Dehradun: Starting December, the Uttarakhand government will begin collecting a green tax from vehicles entering the state from outside, officials said on Saturday. The move aims to curb pollution, protect the environment, and promote cleanliness across the hill state.

According to the transport department, different rates have been fixed for various vehicle categories. Small vehicles will be charged Rs 80, small cargo vehicles Rs 250, buses Rs 140, and trucks between Rs 120 and Rs 700 depending on their weight.

State Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed along the state’s borders will automatically record the registration numbers of vehicles entering Uttarakhand.

“Earlier, 16 cameras were installed in the border areas, and now the number has been increased to 37 to ensure complete coverage,” Singh said.

FPJ Shorts
Kriti Sanon Enjoys Romantic Outing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia During UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi, Reunites With Varun Dhawan — PHOTOS
Kriti Sanon Enjoys Romantic Outing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia During UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi, Reunites With Varun Dhawan — PHOTOS
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If The India W Vs Bangladesh W Clash Gets Washed Out? 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If The India W Vs Bangladesh W Clash Gets Washed Out? 
Uttarakhand Tourism Booms: Over 23 Crore Visitors In 3 Years
Uttarakhand Tourism Booms: Over 23 Crore Visitors In 3 Years
Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December
Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December

The transport department has appointed a private vendor company to collect the green tax. The ANPR cameras will send vehicle data to the vendor through specialized software, which will separate information related to Uttarakhand-registered, government, and two-wheeler vehicles. The remaining data will be forwarded to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) database.

Read Also
Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To...
article-image

From there, the wallet numbers of vehicle owners will be traced, and the corresponding tax amount will be automatically deducted and credited to the account of the state transport department.

Officials said the initiative is part of Uttarakhand’s broader effort to reduce vehicular emissions and ensure sustainable tourism and transportation in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Tourism Booms: Over 23 Crore Visitors In 3 Years

Uttarakhand Tourism Booms: Over 23 Crore Visitors In 3 Years

Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December

Uttarakhand To Impose Green Tax On Out-Of-State Vehicles From December

Delhi: Priest Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Delhi: Priest Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Karnataka: Decorated Bull Attacks Former MLA Outside His House During Hori Festival In Shivamogga;...

Karnataka: Decorated Bull Attacks Former MLA Outside His House During Hori Festival In Shivamogga;...

Akshata Murty & Rishi Sunak's Daughter Anoushka Performs Kuchipudi At Delhi Event: Grandmother...

Akshata Murty & Rishi Sunak's Daughter Anoushka Performs Kuchipudi At Delhi Event: Grandmother...