Viral VIDEO: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain | X

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), October 05: A horrifying incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a stray bull attacked an elderly man standing outside his house and threw him into a drain. The terrifying attack was caught on camera and the video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in the Northern Rampuri area of Muzaffarnagar on September 30. The victim has been identified as Subhash who is a local resident. He suffered serious injuries to his head and chest in the attack. According to reports, the same bull had earlier attacked another person in the colony, injuring him as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bull Terror in the Area

There are reports that the stray bull had entered the colony four days ago and had been roaming the area ever since, creating panic among locals. Subhash reportedly tried to drive the bull away to protect children playing nearby, but the animal suddenly charged at him and threw him into the drain.

In the viral video, the bull can be seen lifting the elderly man with its horns and throwing him into a drain. It then continues to attack him while the man struggles to escape. Hearing his screams, family members and neighbours rush to the spot and manage to chase the bull away using sticks.

The officials have reportedly taken note of the viral video. A team has been sent to locate and capture the bull. They said that the animal will be hsifted to a cow shelter once it will be caught.

Residents Demand Safety

The people residing in the vicinity are living in fear of the stray bull attack. They said that the bull has made it unsafe for children and the elderly to move around freely. People have urged the Municipal Corporation and the police to take immediate action into the matter.