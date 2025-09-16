 Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long Efforts; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTelangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long Efforts; WATCH

Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long Efforts; WATCH

A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Nirala village in Adilabad district, where a scared Bull climbed onto the roof of a house to escape from an attack by a pack of stray dogs. According to the eyewitnesses, the bull climbed onto the roof with the help of the rocks nearby the house. The villagers were left stunned by this sudden sight, and a panic erupted.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long Efforts; WATCH | X @Khabarfast

Adilabad, Telangana: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Nirala village in Adilabad district, where a scared Bull climbed onto the roof of a house to escape from an attack by a pack of stray dogs. According to the eyewitnesses, the bull climbed onto the roof with the help of the rocks nearby the house. The villagers were left stunned by this sudden sight, and panic erupted among them as the bull could have fallen off the roof and a major tragedy could have occurred.

The incident was captured by the onlookers and villagers and is now going viral on the Internet. In the video, the bull can be seen standing still on the roof of the house. On the other hand, even the rooftop of the house can be seen made up of roof tiles, which are widely used for the roofs of houses in India, especially in rural parts. Fortunately, the roof tiles made up of clay and soil could hold the weight of the massive bull.

WATCH VIDEO:

Climbed a Wall To Escape From a Dog Attack

FPJ Shorts
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
GST Cut Won’t Lower ₹5, ₹10, ₹20 MRP Packs, But Here’s How You’ll Still Get Benefit
GST Cut Won’t Lower ₹5, ₹10, ₹20 MRP Packs, But Here’s How You’ll Still Get Benefit
"Because Babus sitting in AC...:" Commuters Question 'Lack Of Fans' At Mumbai Metro Stations, Cite Poor Planning
India’s Chemicals Sector Soars, Delivering 28% Total Shareholder Return, Outpacing Global 7% Average
India’s Chemicals Sector Soars, Delivering 28% Total Shareholder Return, Outpacing Global 7% Average

According to the statements from the eyewitnesses and villagers, the bull climbed the roof with the help of the adjacent wall and rocks. It panicked at the attack of the stray dogs and jumped onto the roof to escape from ithem

Later, the villagers safely brought the bull down with the help of ropes. Videos and photos of this incident are rapidly going viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Read Also
Bizarre! Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Crane Used For Rescue...
article-image

In a bizarre incident, a stray bull climbed on top of a 60-foot-high water tank in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The stray bull was rescued after a long struggle using a crane. The video of the stray bull standing on the elevated tank has surfaced on the internet, and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: American Woman Applauds Elderly Care In India As Compared To US, Says 'People In Hospitals...

VIDEO: American Woman Applauds Elderly Care In India As Compared To US, Says 'People In Hospitals...

Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom Wins The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom Wins The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long...

Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long...

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...

Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'

Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'