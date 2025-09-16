Telangana: Bull Climbs Onto Roof Of House To Escape Attack From Stray Dogs, Rescued After Long Efforts; WATCH | X @Khabarfast

Adilabad, Telangana: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Nirala village in Adilabad district, where a scared Bull climbed onto the roof of a house to escape from an attack by a pack of stray dogs. According to the eyewitnesses, the bull climbed onto the roof with the help of the rocks nearby the house. The villagers were left stunned by this sudden sight, and panic erupted among them as the bull could have fallen off the roof and a major tragedy could have occurred.

The incident was captured by the onlookers and villagers and is now going viral on the Internet. In the video, the bull can be seen standing still on the roof of the house. On the other hand, even the rooftop of the house can be seen made up of roof tiles, which are widely used for the roofs of houses in India, especially in rural parts. Fortunately, the roof tiles made up of clay and soil could hold the weight of the massive bull.

Climbed a Wall To Escape From a Dog Attack

According to the statements from the eyewitnesses and villagers, the bull climbed the roof with the help of the adjacent wall and rocks. It panicked at the attack of the stray dogs and jumped onto the roof to escape from ithem

Later, the villagers safely brought the bull down with the help of ropes. Videos and photos of this incident are rapidly going viral on social media.

