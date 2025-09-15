 Bizarre! Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Crane Used For Rescue Operation - VIDEO
Bizarre! Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Crane Used For Rescue Operation - VIDEO

Bizarre! Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Crane Used For Rescue Operation - VIDEO

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
Stray Bull Climbs 60-Feet-High Water Tank In Rajasthan's Ajmer | X

Ajmer (Rajasthan), September 15: In a bizarre incident, a stray bull climbed on top of a 60-feet-high water tank in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The stray bull was rescued after a long struggle using a crane. The video of the stray bull standing on the heighted tank has surfaced on the internet and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The video shows that a black stray bull is standing on the stairs of the water tank. The people are also seen in the video, expressing shock over the stray bull reaching on such height over the water tank. The incident occurred at around 5 PM in the evening on Saturday in Tankawas village.

The villagers informed the administration as soon as they saw the bull on the tank. The police and the members of the civil defense team rushed to spot on receiving information about the bull. When the rescue team tried to go near the bull, the animal became restless and even tried to jump down from such height. This forced the rescue team to halt the operation and they had to move back for the safety of the animal.

Later, the officials decided to bring in a crane for the rescue operation. However, by the time the crane reached the site, it was already dark. The operation was postponed to the next morning.

Bull Climbs Down

However, the bull managed to climb down on its own the next day before the rescue operation began. The animal came down calmly and walked away. The rescue operation ended and the crane returned without being used in the operation.

