Rajasthan: Chaos Erupts As Stray Bull Scuttles Into Busy Market With Blue Drum Stuck On Its Head; Villagers Removed It After Long Efforts. | X @pixelsabhi

Sikar, Rajasthan: Chaos erupted in a local busy marketplace in Sikar district of Rajasthan as a stray bull scuttled into the area with a blue drum stuck on its head. The bull was not able to remove the drum on its own and must have gotten stuck due to its big horns. Reportedly, villagers were able to release the bull from the deadly trap of the drum after long efforts. The whole incident was captured by the onlookers.

In the viral video, the bull can be seen wandering at the marketplace while flexing the blue drum stuck on its head. The villagers were trying to remove the drum from its head, but the feared bull considered it a danger and repeatedly hurled the villagers.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the now viral video, villagers can be seen watching the bull struggling to get rid of the drum on its head. While two or three villagers came to help the bull and to remove the drum stuck on its head. The bull, although repeatedly hurled at them. One of the villagers even tried to remove the drum with the help of a hammer, but it did not work.

@pixelsabhi on X shared the video of the incident. The caption of his post reads, " The viral video is from Sikar district in Rajasthan, where a stray bull got a blue drum stuck on its head, causing it to wander the market. After about 10 minutes of effort, the drum was removed from its head."

