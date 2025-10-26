NRIs' Shocked Reaction To Grocery Prices In India Goes Viral, 'I Pay 200 For This In Germany' | WATCH | Instagram @verychalanttrish

A hilarious video of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) discovering just how affordable everyday products are in India has gone viral, leaving desi netizens in splits and proud.

In the viral clip, the man, recently back from Germany, is seen exploring an Indian supermarket, completely stunned by the prices. His friend records him as he reacts with disbelief at common grocery items that cost a fraction of what he usually pays abroad.

The video shows him holding a candy priced at ₹20, exclaiming that it costs nearly ₹200 in Germany, and picking up a 2.25-litre Coca-Cola bottle for ₹95, calling it “kya hain yaar.” As he checks other products, his wide-eyed expressions and repeated “No way!” reactions have viewers in splits.

WATCH VIDEO:

The on-screen caption reads, “When everything in India is cheaper than the country bro just returned from Germany,” perfectly summing up the moment.

Social media users flooded the comments section, with one joking, “I can totally relate…Here in korea we have pay 3x the amount for Indian groceries.” while another said, “It’s euro vs inr . Accordingly u are paid there in Germany . Also see the quality of the product . The pesticide content in india is much higher than Germany pls check.”

The clip has become a relatable reminder for many Indians living abroad, who often share similar experiences when visiting home especially amid the high cost of living in Western countries.

