'Mother Of Year!' Indian Mom Hires Band To Wake Up Sleeping Daughters, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing | Instagram @jist.news

In a hilarious video that’s winning hearts across social media, a desi mom has taken the idea of 'wake-up call' to a whole new level by hiring a live band to wake her daughters from sleep!

The now-viral clip shows a woman standing triumphantly as a band performer beats the dhol and another plays the trumpet, both creating a loud musical chaos inside what appears to be the family’s home. The daughters, clearly not expecting this early-morning orchestra, can be seen startled and hiding under their blankets as the sounds fill the room.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video, originally shared on Instagram, quickly spread across platforms, with users dubbing the woman “mother of the year.” Many joked that "Delete it,before it reach to my mother."

One user commented, “Where was their mother's chappal and jhaadu????” Another wrote, “water jugs worked at my time.”

While it’s unclear where the video was shot, the clip perfectly captures the dramatic flair that Indian parents are known for. From witty punishments to unique life lessons, desi moms never fail to surprise.

As the band’s beats fill the internet with laughter, this mom’s epic wake-up strategy has set a new bar for parenting creativity and left desi netizens in splits.