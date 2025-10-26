'$0.70 Falooda In Pakistan,' Foreign Vlogger Shares Cheapest Food Outlets In Country; Netizens Call It 'Scam' |

A video of a foreign tourist trying out falooda in Islamabad, Pakistan, is going viral on social media. The tourist who is touring countries worldwide is currently exploring Pakistan after his brief tour in India. In his recent content, he has shared many cheap food outings he did during his visit to the country. Some of the reels are being appreciated by the netizens, while some are getting criticized, and users are calling it a scam.

$0.70 Falooda in Pakistan

The vlogger shared that he tried a Falooda worth $0.70 in Pakistan's Islamabad. In the viral video, the vendor showed the making of the popular dessert. The vendor first asked him if he was going to eat the falooda, to which the vlogger said yes. Ditching the traditional method, the vendor served pieces of kulfi like ice cream in a dish and also added some meaty white noodles in it. The vlogger jokingly called it 'white worms.'

WATCH VIDEO:

Despite the cheaper price, the dish is being criticized for its usual serving with just ice cream and noodles without Rabadi and other ingredients. One user wrote, "This ain't faluda but a scam. Real faluda has starch noodles, chia seeds, tuti fruiti, chips of mixed dryfruits, rose syrup, rabri, kulfi pcs or icecream scoop."

In another video, he shared his breakfast outing at one of the food places in Pakistan. He shared that the whole breakfast of Paratha and Chai costed him just $0.50.

Other Cheap Food Outings:

The vlogger shared that he tried fried fishes at a local roadside stall which cost him $0.20 for a plate. However, if it was worthy of having it, is still a question.

One user wrote, "Brooo better buy it from a local shop. In Pakistan either u get it hygeinic or full of flavors (exceptions are there)."