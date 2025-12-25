 Surat Man Taking Nap Near Window, Falls From 10th Floor, Hangs Between Life & Death, Fire-Brigade Comes To Rescue; Shocking Visuals Inside
Surat, Gujarat: A 57-year-old man slipped from the 10th floor of a building in Surat’s Rander area and got trapped in an 8th-floor window grill on December 25. Fire brigade teams from three stations rescued him after a one-hour operation. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident unfolded in Surat’s Rander Zone on Wednesday morning, December 25, when a middle-aged man slipped from the 10th floor of a high-rise building and got trapped in a window grill on the 8th floor, leaving him hanging between life and death for nearly an hour.

The incident took place at the Time Galaxy building near Jahangirabad D-Mart. The man, identified as Nitinbhai Adiya (around 57 years old), a resident of the building’s A Block, was reportedly sleeping near the window of his apartment when he accidentally slipped and fell out.

WATCH VIDEO:

Fortunately, instead of plunging straight to the ground, Nitinbhai’s leg got caught in the exterior window grill and ledge of an 8th-floor apartment. He remained suspended in the air, visibly injured and unable to free himself, as panic spread among residents and onlookers.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Surat Fire Brigade immediately mobilised teams from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan fire stations, recognising the seriousness of the situation. Fire personnel initiated a double-protection rescue plan to prevent further risk.

As a precautionary measure, a safety net was deployed on the ground below in case the victim slipped during the rescue. Meanwhile, firefighters accessed both the 10th and 8th floors. Nitinbhai was secured with a rope and safety belt from the 10th floor, while another team worked to free his trapped leg.

Using hydraulic cutters and specialised tools, firefighters carefully cut through the window grill on the 8th floor. After nearly an hour of intense effort, the man was successfully pulled to safety, drawing a sigh of relief from residents who had been watching the dramatic operation unfold.

Following the rescue, Nitinbhai was immediately shifted to a nearby Gurukrupa Hospital in an 108 ambulance for medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Authorities praised the swift and coordinated action of the fire brigade, noting that timely intervention and proper safety measures played a crucial role in saving a human life.

