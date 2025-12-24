'Forced Me To Offer ₹5,100 Chadar': Mumbai Tourist Exposes Fraudulent Tour Guides At Fatehpur Sikri In Agra; Police Takes Switch Action | X @SachinGuptaUP

Agra police have taken swift action after a Mumbai-based tourist accused two local guides of cheating and coercion during her visit to Fatehpur Sikri. The incident came to light after Ruchika Gadkar, who was visiting the historic monument with her family, shared her ordeal, prompting authorities to intervene.

According to Gadkar, she hired two tour guides who initially charged her ₹300 per person, claiming it to be the official entry fee. However, she later discovered that the actual entry ticket costs only ₹50. The situation worsened when the guides allegedly forced the family to offer a chadar at a nearby dargah, demanding ₹5,100 for the ritual.

WATCH VIDEO:

Gadkar stated that her family initially refused to offer the chadar as they are Hindu, but the guides repeatedly pressured and manipulated them, insisting it was customary and necessary. Reluctantly, the family complied. Even after this, the guides allegedly demanded an additional ₹200 during the offering, which raised Gadkar’s suspicions and anger.

After returning from the site, she confronted the guides and immediately approached the police, accusing them of fraud and harassment. Acting on her complaint, police arrested the two accused guides, identified as Raja Qureshi and Vishwanath Upadhyay.

Police Action:

Authorities confirmed that the entire amount collected from the tourist was refunded. Police officials stated that strict action would be taken against individuals exploiting tourists under the guise of guiding services, adding that such incidents tarnish the image of Agra’s heritage sites.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for tighter regulation and monitoring of tour guides at major tourist destinations, with visitors being urged to verify official fees and report any misconduct immediately.3

Gadkar said that she got her full refund and doesn't want to escalate the matter. She said that I just want other tourists to be aware of these fraudsters.