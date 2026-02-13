 Lucknow Hit-And-Run Video: Class 12 Student On Joyride With Girlfriend Runs Over 6-Year-Old; 4 Others Severely Injured
A six-year-old boy was killed and four others injured after a Class 12 student allegedly lost control of his car and rammed into pedestrians near a chaat stall in Lucknow’s Banthra area. The minor, who was reportedly on a joyride with his girlfriend, fled the scene but was later apprehended by police following a manhunt.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow hit-and-run incident comes days after Kanpur Lamborghini crash that left six injured | X/@piyushrai

Lucknow: A six-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding Swift Dzire, allegedly driven by a Class 12 student, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles near the Hanuman Temple in Banthra on Thursday evening, police said.

Car Veers Out Of Control Near Chaat Stall

According to police, the Swift Dzire travelling from Lucknow towards Kanpur veered out of control around 6 pm and crashed into a group of people standing near a chaat stall along the busy Kanpur Road stretch.

The impact knocked several victims to the ground before the car collided with a parked motorcycle, an autorickshaw and other nearby vehicles. The area is known for heavy evening footfall due to food vendors.

6-Year-Old Succumbs; Four Injured Stable

The injured have been identified as Sadhna Patel, her mother Meena Devi (60), Armaan (12), and e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari (42). All are reported to be in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

Six-year-old Dikshant Patel sustained critical injuries and was referred to another medical facility, where he later succumbed during treatment.

An autorickshaw and a motorcycle were also damaged in the collision.

Minor Driver Fled Scene, Later Arrested

Police investigations revealed that the driver, a student of a local school, fled immediately after the crash. Officials said he first dropped off a female passenger at an undisclosed location before going into hiding. He was later apprehended following a manhunt.

The student was reportedly returning from a school farewell party and had taken the vehicle out on a joyride, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of juvenile driving laws and parental accountability.

Fresh Reckless Driving Case After Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

The incident comes just five days after a high-profile reckless driving case in Kanpur, where a Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra son of businessman K.K. Mishra rammed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians, injuring at least six people.

