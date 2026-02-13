 'Entry Nahi, Legacy Introduction': Groom's Father Makes 'Dhurandhar-Style' Entry On Bullet At Wedding; Wins Internet With His Swag
A groom’s father stole the spotlight at a recent wedding with a dramatic bike entry set to the Dhurandhar title track. The viral Instagram video shows guests cheering as the bride and groom dance in excitement. The father-son duo later shared the bike on stage. Social media praised the swagger, calling it a “legacy introduction” moment

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

Wedding season has officially turned into a spectacle of larger-than-life moments. From coordinated dance performances to dramatic stage reveals, families are constantly raising the bar to create celebrations that are unforgettable, and Instagram-ready. But at one recent wedding, it wasn’t the bride or groom who became the star of the night. It was the groom’s father.

A cinematic entry like no other

In a video now going viral on Instagram, the groom’s father made an entrance that felt straight out of a movie scene. Instead of walking onto the stage in the usual manner, he rode in confidently on a bike while the powerful title track of Dhurandhar blasted in the background.

The dramatic music, combined with his swag-filled arrival, instantly electrified the venue. Guests cheered loudly, phones were raised to record the moment, and the energy in the room shifted within seconds.

Bride and groom left stunned

As the father rode toward the stage, the bride and groom could barely contain their excitement. Both stood up, clapping, cheering and dancing along to the music. What was meant to be their spotlight moment briefly transformed into a tribute to proud parent energy.

The highlight did not end there. Just as he reached the stage, the groom jumped onto the backseat of the bike, turning it into a memorable father-son moment that drew even louder applause from the crowd.

“Energy nahi, legacy ka introduction tha”

The video was captioned, “Energy nahi, legacy ka introduction tha,” perfectly summing up the vibe of the entry. It wasn’t just about style, it felt like a symbolic passing of legacy from father to son.

Social media users were quick to react with humour and admiration. One comment read, "Uncle be like. Paise Maine diye hain toh picture bhi meri hi banegi." One user also said, " the groom's mother or sister would have made a similar attempt to steal the spotlight, internet would not have spared them."

