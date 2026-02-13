MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding, Fries Puris With Cooks -- VIDEO

MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Mass Wedding, Fries Puris With Cooks -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri himself conducted a midnight inspection at Bageshwar Dham ahead of the upcoming mass wedding ceremony on Thursday night.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is likely to attend the event and preparations have entered the final stage.

The grand event will see the marriage of 300 underprivileged girls. Haldi and mehendi rituals will be held on February 13 and 14, while the wedding procession will arrive at the Dham on February 15.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding Of 300 Girls In Chhatarpur #DhirendraShastri | #MassWedding | #Chhatarpur pic.twitter.com/uF6kM0oBtt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 13, 2026

FP Photo

Shastri fried puris

Amid month-long day-and-night preparations, conducted a surprise inspection in the wee hours of Friday to review the arrangements. At around 3:30 am, he reached the Annapurna Mandap on a motorcycle.

At that time, hundreds of volunteers and workers were busy preparing prasad and food for the lakhs of devotees expected to attend the ceremony. His sudden arrival surprised the volunteers.

FP Photo

During the visit, Shastri personally sat near the stove and fried puris. He also inspected the food storage area, prasad distribution system and other arrangements by walking around the premises.

After reviewing the Annapurna Mandap, he visited the main wedding venue where the marriage rituals of 300 girls will take place.

He closely examined the decoration, seating arrangements, entry and exit routes, and security measures.

He also visited the gift section, where items for the brides have been arranged, and shared updates about the preparations through a video message.

FP Photo

Every year, Shastri conducts a late-night inspection a day or two before the mass wedding ceremony to ensure that devotees and wedding guests do not face any inconvenience related to food, accommodation, drinking water or transportation.

During the inspection, he gave necessary instructions to the organising committee to ensure smooth execution of the event.

The atmosphere at the Dham carries a spirit of service and dedication as preparations continue for the marriage of 300 needy girls.