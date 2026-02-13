 Bhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Oil Wooden Sticks-- Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Oil Wooden Sticks-- Video Viral

Bhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Oil Wooden Sticks-- Video Viral

A video showing members of the Hindu Shivbhavani Sena performing lath-puja and oiling sticks ahead of Valentine’s Day, warning couples against 'violating traditions' in parks and public places in Bhopal. The group claims it will monitor the city on February 14. Police have increased patrolling and urged citizens to celebrate peacefully and maintain public harmony.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hindu Organisations Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day; Warn 'Babu-Giri' Won't Be Spared | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Hindu organisations carrying out lath-puja and rubbing wooden sticks with oil has surfaced ahead of Valentine’s Day from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday.

The video allegedly aims to show that security has been tightened in several parts of Bhopal in view of the ‘Lover’s Day.’

Watch the video here:

The video gives the clear warning mentioning, "Bhopal’s Valentine’s 'Every Corner' Special: Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena’s sticks are ready, Majnu brothers beware!"

FPJ Shorts
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor

It also says, "Babu-giri' (acting like lovers) will prove costly in parks on Valentine's Day; the sticks have already 'drunk' mustard oil!"

'Close watch on public places'

With the video, members of the Hindu Shivbhavani Sena have issued a warning, saying they will keep a close watch on public places and parks on February 14.

Some members of the group were seen carrying sticks and claimed they are prepared to take action against anyone (couples) they believe is crossing cultural limits. 

The organisation stated that couples found ‘violating traditions’ will not be spared.

Read Also
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
article-image

Police increase patrolling

Police officials have also increased patrolling in key areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. 

Authorities have appealed to citizens to celebrate peacefully and avoid any activities that could disturb public harmony.

MP sees state-wide opposition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal took out a vehicle rally in Jhabua on on Tuesday evening, opposing the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: VHP, Bajrang Dal Opposes Valentine’s Day Celebration In Jhabua
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's...
Bhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's...
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...