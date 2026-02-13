Bhopal News: Love-Birds Beware! Conservative Hindu Outfits Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Oil Wooden Sticks-- Video Viral

Bhopal News: Hindu Organisations Perform Lath-Puja Ahead Of Valentine's Day; Warn 'Babu-Giri' Won't Be Spared | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Hindu organisations carrying out lath-puja and rubbing wooden sticks with oil has surfaced ahead of Valentine’s Day from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday.

The video allegedly aims to show that security has been tightened in several parts of Bhopal in view of the ‘Lover’s Day.’

Watch the video here:

The video gives the clear warning mentioning, "Bhopal’s Valentine’s 'Every Corner' Special: Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena’s sticks are ready, Majnu brothers beware!"

It also says, "Babu-giri' (acting like lovers) will prove costly in parks on Valentine's Day; the sticks have already 'drunk' mustard oil!"

'Close watch on public places'

With the video, members of the Hindu Shivbhavani Sena have issued a warning, saying they will keep a close watch on public places and parks on February 14.

Some members of the group were seen carrying sticks and claimed they are prepared to take action against anyone (couples) they believe is crossing cultural limits.

The organisation stated that couples found ‘violating traditions’ will not be spared.

Police increase patrolling

Police officials have also increased patrolling in key areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to celebrate peacefully and avoid any activities that could disturb public harmony.

MP sees state-wide opposition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal took out a vehicle rally in Jhabua on on Tuesday evening, opposing the celebration of Valentine’s Day.