MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP News: Stray Bull Attacks Child On Way Home From Coaching, Leaves Six-Year-Old Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A stray bull roaming on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior suddenly attacked a six-year-old child while he was returning from coaching, leaving him seriously injured. The attack was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, six-year-old Govind Lashkar, studying in first grade and his elder sister Nandini Lakshkar are residents of Tyagi Nagar, Murar suburb of the city. The two kids were returning home after their tuition classes in a nearby lane got ended.

Check out the CCTV footage:

Six-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Stray Bull brutally Knocks Him Down While Returning from Coaching in Gwalior

When both the children entered the lane leading to their house, few stray bulls were grazing and roaming with the alley. As soon as Nandini and Govind saw it, a black bull came running towards them.

In panic, innocent Govind tumbled and fell on the ground. His elder sister attempted to lift him up but before he could get up the bull had already charged him. Nandini managed to run and save herself and she attempted to gather help for her brother.

The child tried to escape, but the bull became uncontrollable and attacked the fallen kid fiercely. The stray bull trapped the child on its horns and slammed him to the ground several times.

All this happened in a matter of seconds. The girl was terrified by the cruelty towards her brother, but she regained her composure and ran to call out to the people nearby for help.

When people arrived, the bull pinned him to the ground and trampled him with its horns, while the child continued to scream. The commuters managed to chase the stray animal away. According to doctors, if it had been a few seconds longer, the child could have lost his life.

The seriously injured child was immediately admitted to the Pediatrics Department's PICU at the district hospital.

According to doctors, the child received 25 stitches on his face, including nine on his head. He has since been discharged. The doctors stated that if it had been a few seconds longer, the child could have lost his life.

However, the child remains devastated by the trauma of the accident. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed near the scene. A video of the attack on the child also surfaced on social media on Thursday night.