 MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A six-year-old boy was seriously injured after a stray bull attacked him while he was returning from coaching in Gwalior. The bull knocked him down and repeatedly gored him before locals intervened. He suffered severe head injuries and received 25 stitches. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked concern over stray cattle menace in the city.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks Child On Way Home From Coaching, Leaves Six-Year-Old Injured In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A stray bull roaming on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior suddenly attacked a six-year-old child while he was returning from coaching, leaving him seriously injured. The attack was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, six-year-old Govind Lashkar, studying in first grade and his elder sister Nandini Lakshkar are residents of Tyagi Nagar, Murar suburb of the city. The two kids were returning home after their tuition classes in a nearby lane got ended.

Check out the CCTV footage:

When both the children entered the lane leading to their house, few stray bulls were grazing and roaming with the alley. As soon as Nandini and Govind saw it, a black bull came running towards them.

FPJ Shorts
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details

In panic, innocent Govind tumbled and fell on the ground. His elder sister attempted to lift him up but before he could get up the bull had already charged him. Nandini managed to run and save herself and she attempted to gather help for her brother.

The child tried to escape, but the bull became uncontrollable and attacked the fallen kid fiercely. The stray bull trapped the child on its horns and slammed him to the ground several times.

All this happened in a matter of seconds. The girl was terrified by the cruelty towards her brother, but she regained her composure and ran to call out to the people nearby for help.

When people arrived, the bull pinned him to the ground and trampled him with its horns, while the child continued to scream. The commuters managed to chase the stray animal away. According to doctors, if it had been a few seconds longer, the child could have lost his life.

The seriously injured child was immediately admitted to the Pediatrics Department's PICU at the district hospital.

Read Also
MP News: Courts Closed On Holi; April 18 Declared Working Day
article-image

According to doctors, the child received 25 stitches on his face, including nine on his head. He has since been discharged. The doctors stated that if it had been a few seconds longer, the child could have lost his life.

However, the child remains devastated by the trauma of the accident. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed near the scene. A video of the attack on the child also surfaced on social media on Thursday night.

Read Also
MP News: Shopkeeper Dies Of Heart Attack After Municipal Workers Ask Him To Vacate 12-Year-Old Store...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding, Fries Puris...
MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding, Fries Puris...
MP News: Shopkeeper Dies Of Heart Attack After Municipal Workers Ask Him To Vacate 12-Year-Old Store...
MP News: Shopkeeper Dies Of Heart Attack After Municipal Workers Ask Him To Vacate 12-Year-Old Store...
Madhya Pradesh February 13, 2026 Weather Updates: Cold Fades In State As Day Temperatures Cross...
Madhya Pradesh February 13, 2026 Weather Updates: Cold Fades In State As Day Temperatures Cross...