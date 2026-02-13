 MP News: Courts Closed On Holi; April 18 Declared Working Day
The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Principal Bench at Jabalpur, along with its Indore and Gwalior Benches, and all district and subordinate courts across the state will remain closed on March 4, 2026, on account of Holi (Dhulandi). The holiday was declared through a notification issued on February 12 by the Principal Registrar (Vigilance) under the directions of the Chief Justice.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Principal Bench at Jabalpur, along with its Indore and Gwalior Benches, and the entire district judiciary across the state will remain closed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, on account of Holi (Dhulandi).

Former president of the Indore Bar Association, Advocate Gopal Kacholia, informed that the holiday has been declared following an official notification issued on February 12, 2026. The notification was released by the Principal Registrar (Vigilance) under the directions of the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

All courts and registries under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh including the Principal Bench at Jabalpur, and the Indore and Gwalior Benches as well as district and sessions courts and their subordinate courts, will observe a holiday on March 4.

In lieu of the Holi holiday, Saturday, April 18, 2026 (third Saturday of April) has been declared a working day for the High Court benches and the entire district judiciary across the state.

The notification ensures adjustment of the court calendar while allowing judicial institutions to observe the festival of Holi.

