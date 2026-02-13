MP News: Shopkeeper Dies Of Heart Attack After Municipal Workers Ask Him To Vacate 12-Year-Old Store During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Jabalpur

MP News: Shopkeeper Dies Of Alleged Heart Attack During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Drive In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man died of a heart attack during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday.

A 38-year-old shopkeeper, identified as Mintu Agarwal, was asked to vacate his 12-year-old clothing store. The shopkeeper went in deep shock and his health suddenly deteriorated as the administration brought JCB machines to demolish the illegal units.

It is reported that shop owner Mintu Agarwal suffered a heart attack during the bulldozer operation. His family rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he died on the way.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in the area. After several hours of protests, the man's postmortem was conducted at night. A heavy police force is currently deployed at the scene to monitor the situation.

According to reports, in the town of Bargi police station area, about 40 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters, encroachment removal operations were being carried out at Patel Tiraha in the presence of the administrative tehsil office and police. Three JCB machines were deployed, and the process of demolishing approximately 40-year-old shops was underway. Meanwhile, Mintu Agarwal was removing goods from his shop.

The family alleged that during the operation, repeated announcements were made and shopkeepers were pressurised to vacate the area. During which, Mintu's health suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed.

The deceased, Mintu Agarwal, a resident of Nigri village in the Bargi area and ran a clothing business with his brother. According to reports, he had been operating a shop at the location for approximately 12 years, rented from Raja Patel. The shop owner presented a stay order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the matter, but officials on the scene refused to even consider the stay order.

As news of the death spread, public anger erupted. Thousands of traders and locals took to the streets and began hurling slogans against the administration. The angry people staged a protest by placing the body in front of the Bargi police station, demanding action against the officers and employees involved in the incident.

During the protest, additional police forces were deployed to address the enraged crowd. Senior police officers arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the family and traders. The administration assured that the case will be investigated impartially and further action will be taken based on the facts.

'Bulldozer action under influence of powerful people'

Meanwhile, family members and traders alleged that the Naib Tehsildar did not accept the stay order. Patwari and former Sarpanch Santosh Singh Parihar and Rishi Pandey have been accused. The deceased's family members also alleged that the administration was taking this action at the behest of influential and powerful people.

Manoj Agarwal, the deceased's brother, stated that his brother was vacating the shop as per the administration's instructions. He alleged that the administration was exerting pressure by repeatedly saying, "We have five minutes."

According to Manoj, his brother became nervous due to the constant pressure. He was sent to sit in a nearby warehouse, but his health deteriorated there and he died before reaching hospital. Mintu Agarwal leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Bargi CSP Anjul Ayank Mishra stated that the encroachment removal operation was being carried out as per the rules. He assured that the stay order and the relevant land documents will also be examined. Correspondence and records from the tehsil office will be scrutinised.

Currently, police are deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The administration and police officials say that an impartial investigation will be conducted into the entire matter and appropriate action will be taken.