 Indore News: PSU Bank Branches Shut In Indore Amid Nationwide Strike
Indore News: PSU Bank Branches Shut In Indore Amid Nationwide Strike

Branches of public sector banks in the city remained closed on Thursday in response to a nationwide strike called by bank employees' and officers' unions protesting the Centre's labour reforms. The strike opposed the repeal of 29 labour laws and implementation of four labour codes, which unions termed anti-labour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Branches of all public sector banks in the city remained closed on Thursday following a nationwide strike call given by bank employees’ and officers’ unions.

The strike was held in protest against the Centre’s repeal of 29 labour laws and implementation of four labour codes, which unions termed anti-labour. Millions of workers, employees, industrial and agricultural labourers across the country participated in the strike.

In Indore, the shutdown brought operations of all public sector banks, except State Bank of India, to a standstill. Some organised private banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, as well as employees from life and general insurance, coal, minerals, postal services, railway factories, shipyards and industrial units also joined the strike.

Around 3,000 bank employees from the city gathered at Abhinav Kala Samaj premises at Gandhi Hall from 10 am and staged a protest. A large number of women employees raised slogans during the demonstration.

article-image

Following the protest, a general meeting of bank employees was held. Leaders from bank employees’ unions and other central labourorganisations, including Mohan Krishna Shukla, Arvind Porwal, Naveen Modi, Richa Gandhi, AjitKetkar, Anil Survade and Laxmi Narayan Pathak, addressed the gathering.

