Madhya Pradesh February 13, 2026 Weather Updates: Cold Fades In State As Day Temperatures Cross 30°C In Several Cities |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even though snowfall is continuing in the mountains, the cold weather is slowly ending in Madhya Pradesh.

In more than 15 cities, daytime temperatures have crossed 30°C, while night temperatures are staying above 10°C.

What do meteorologists say?

According to India Meteorological Department Bhopal, two western disturbances will become active over the western Himalayan region on February 13 and 16.

These systems will mainly affect the mountains, and their impact on Madhya Pradesh will be limited.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at | IMD Bhopal

Because of the current weather system, light clouds are covering parts of western Madhya Pradesh.

Some districts saw changed weather conditions on Wednesday, and cloudy skies may continue on Thursday as well.

The weather department said snowfall is currently happening in the hills. After the system passes and the snow melts, another change in weather is possible, and a short spell of mild cold may return.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Friday, temperatures crossed 30°C in cities including Dhar, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur and Seoni.

At night, temperatures reached 17°C or higher in Narmadapuram and Sagar.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Pachmarhi at 8.2°C. Other low readings included Khajuraho: 8.6°C, Mandsaur: 9.7°C, Katni’s Karaondi area: 10°C, Rewa: 10.2°C & Rajgarh: 10.4°C.

Most other cities reported minimum temperatures above 10°C.

Temperature in next 2 days

February 14: Light fog in some districts. No rain alert. Cloudy skies possible during the day.

February 15: Light fog in only a few districts. No rain alert.