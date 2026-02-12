 MP News: State Police To Shift To Secure Satellite Communication System
MP Police will shift to a secure satellite-based communication system under the Union Home Ministry’s DCPW, ensuring 24×7 inter-state connectivity. The Rs 100 crore upgrade will modernise wireless sets, assign dedicated spectrum and prevent eavesdropping. The disaster-proof network will function by strengthening intelligence sharing and emergency response across agencies.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police is set to migrate to a state-of-the-art, satellite-based communication system that promises encrypted transmission of sensitive information and virtually zero possibility of eavesdropping.

Called Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW), the system functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It establishes a secure, standardised telecom network operating 24×7 across Indian police forces. DCPW ensures uniform adoption of modern technologies, manages critical inter-state wireless communications through POLNET and provides specialised training to personnel.

The new network will facilitate exchange of critical, time-sensitive intelligence between states and central agencies. At a time of rapid digital evolution, standard mobile networks often fall short in high-stakes police operations. DCPW also defines technical specifications for equipment, ensuring state police forces adopt the latest technology and avoid fragmented or incompatible systems.

Disaster-proof network

System has a distinct advantage — it works even if communication towers are down or destroyed. During floods or earthquakes that knock out civilian cell towers, DCPW-managed wireless networks remain operational, enabling uninterrupted coordination of rescue and law enforcement efforts. It provides encrypted cipher communication, preventing criminals from intercepting police exchanges.

Dedicated spectrum for forces

DCPW assigns separate radio frequency spectrum to state police forces and central policing and investigative agencies, ensuring communication channels do not interfere with each other. The upgrade will also help local police modernise equipment such as radio sets and walkie-talkies, strengthening response to modern-day crimes.

From Morse code to VHF

After formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956, state police acquired radio sets discarded by the Indian Army and set up 58 radio transmission stations using Morse code. In 1972, under the Union government police modernisationprogramme, radio transmission stations were established at police station level. The same year, Madhya Pradesh received its first VHF set.

Rs 100cr project

“We are in process of inviting bids for installation of new system. It will initially cost around Rs 100 crore. Once operational, it will revolutionise intra-state and inter-state communication system of Madhya Pradesh Police,” said Sanjeev Shami, Special DG, Communications.

