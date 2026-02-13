'Only In India': Man Pours Himself A Drink From 'Petrol Pump-Style' Beverage Station At Wedding - Video

In today’s digital age, it doesn’t take long for something unusual to grab attention online. The moment people spot something out of the ordinary, phones come out, cameras start rolling, and within minutes the clip finds its way to social media. Recently, one such video has been making waves across Instagram, and it features a wedding setup unlike anything most guests have seen before.

A ‘petrol pump’ at a wedding?

We’ve all been to petrol pumps countless times and are familiar with the machines that dispense fuel into vehicles. But imagine walking into a wedding function and spotting a similar-looking machine, not for petrol or diesel, but for drinks.

That’s exactly what stunned guests in a now-viral video. The clip showcases a creatively designed “Drink Station” set up like a petrol pump. Instead of fuel nozzles, the machine dispenses juice or cold beverages, flowing into glasses just the way petrol fills a tank. The quirky concept instantly caught the attention of viewers online.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The video was shared on Instagram by the account ajayupadhyay5837 and has already received over 252,000 likes as of this moment. The unusual drink dispenser quickly became a talking point, with users flooding the comment section with witty and humorous reactions.

One user joked, “Looks like the petrol pump owner’s son is having his tilak ceremony today.” Another commented, “This isn’t a petrol pump, it’s a juice pump!” A third user asked playfully, “How many liters are you filling?” while someone else quipped, “Hope you checked the zero first!”

Creative wedding trends on the rise

The viral clip highlights how weddings and social gatherings are becoming more experimental and theme-based. From live food counters to interactive dessert walls and customised beverage bars, hosts are constantly looking for innovative ideas to surprise guests and create Instagram-worthy moments.

With wedding themes becoming increasingly imaginative, it’s likely that more such creative setups will continue to surface online. For now, this “juice pump” concept has certainly fueled the internet’s imagination.