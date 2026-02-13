'Kya Kijiyega Itni Dhanrashi Ka?': IndiGo Coupon Glitch Goes Viral After Flyer ‘Saves’ ₹0.0 On Flight Booking

Airlines and travel booking platforms often promote special discounts, cashback deals, and coupon codes to attract customers. From festive offers to limited-time promo codes, travellers are used to seeing small but meaningful savings on their tickets.

However, one flyer booking directly with IndiGo was greeted with a rather unusual message. Under a banner that read “exciting offers for you,” a coupon titled FLYMORE displayed, “Congratulations! You saved Rs 0.0 by booking with #IndiGo directly.”

Instead of being annoyed, the passenger chose humour. Sharing a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), he sarcastically thanked the airline for its “generosity.”

IndiGo responds to viral post

As the screenshot gained traction, IndiGo’s official social media team responded promptly. In a reply, the airline acknowledged the issue and requested the passenger’s contact details and PNR via direct message, stating they would investigate the matter.

Such glitches are not uncommon in digital booking systems, where backend coupon logic may misfire due to eligibility conditions or technical errors. While seemingly minor, these errors can become viral talking points in the age of social media.

Social media reacts with humour

The post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with users turning the zero-rupee savings into comedy gold.

Some joked about the “massive wealth” generated from the deal, while others sarcastically praised the airline for its honesty. One comment cleverly pointed out that the “offer” wasn’t actually offering anything at all. Another user ironically thanked the original poster for revealing this “money-saving hack.”

A particularly sharp remark criticised the technical oversight, suggesting that better exception handling in coding could have prevented the display of a zero-value discount.

For IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, quick social media engagement helped contain what could have become a larger customer service issue. For travellers, it served as a reminder to always double-check whether a promo code is genuinely reducing the final fare.

And sometimes, even saving nothing can give the internet something to laugh about.