Valentine’s Week: Terrifying Video Shows Young Woman Jumping From 4th Floor Of Hotel Room After Quarrel In Delhi's Vishwas Nagar

A 20-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor window of a hotel in East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar area on Thursday afternoon following a quarrel. The incident was reported around 1 pm after a PCR call was received at Farsh Bazar police station regarding a girl jumping from Hotel Santosh Residency.

Delhi Police Statement

According to Delhi Police, the 20-year-old woman had checked into the hotel with a 22-year-old man. During their stay, the two reportedly got into an argument. In a fit of anger, the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor.

TW: Disturbing Visual

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition has not been officially disclosed.

Enquiry Underway

According to ANI, police officials said an enquiry is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine appropriate legal action. Statements of hotel staff are being recorded.

A video related to the incident has also surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation.