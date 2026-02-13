 Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email

Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email

The incident came to light early Thursday morning when local police found an abandoned car parked near Lions Point along the Mumbai–Pune Highway. After tracing the registration details, the vehicle was confirmed to belong to Sinha

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email | Sourced

Lonavala: A tragic incident was reported at Lonavala’s well-known tourist spot, Lions Point, where a 32-year-old IT engineer from Pune allegedly ended his life by jumping into a deep gorge. The deceased has been identified as Virendra Sinha, who was working with an IT company in Baner, Pune.

The incident came to light early Thursday morning when local police found an abandoned car parked near Lions Point along the Mumbai–Pune Highway. After tracing the registration details, the vehicle was confirmed to belong to Sinha. When officers searched the surrounding area and failed to locate him, they suspected he may have fallen or jumped into the ravine, which is approximately 250 feet deep.

Further investigation revealed that before taking the extreme step, Sinha had sent emails and messages to his wife and a few close friends, indicating that he was under severe mental stress and was considering drastic action. Although these messages raised concern among his family and friends, they were discovered only after the incident had occurred.

Read Also
Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16
article-image

The Lonavla Rural Police, the Shivdurg Rescue Team, and volunteers from the Maval Wildlife Protection Organization carried out a joint rescue operation. The teams carefully descended into the steep gorge and recovered the body after a challenging and risky operation.

FPJ Shorts
Relief For Commuters? Mumbai Plans Flyover Above Flood-Prone Andheri Subway, Key Details Inside
Relief For Commuters? Mumbai Plans Flyover Above Flood-Prone Andheri Subway, Key Details Inside
'DMK Fears TVK's Rising Support Among Women': Vijay Hits Out At CM Stalin For Sudden Announcement Of 'Summer Special Package'
'DMK Fears TVK's Rising Support Among Women': Vijay Hits Out At CM Stalin For Sudden Announcement Of 'Summer Special Package'
'No Action On Life-Threatening Aircraft Company': Rohit Pawar Scathing Attack On Government After Ajit Dada's Plane Crash Incident
'No Action On Life-Threatening Aircraft Company': Rohit Pawar Scathing Attack On Government After Ajit Dada's Plane Crash Incident
Law Aspirants Alert! AP LAWCET 2026 Application Window Begins; Direct Link And Details Here
Law Aspirants Alert! AP LAWCET 2026 Application Window Begins; Direct Link And Details Here

In the wake of the incident, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that authorities strengthen safety measures at Lions Point. With repeated reports of suicides and accidents, the party has called for barricades, increased security, and round-the-clock surveillance to prevent further tragedies.

Police are continuing their investigation, examining Sinha’s digital communications and personal circumstances to determine the exact cause behind the tragic step.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email
Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide At Lonavala’s Lions Point, Leaves Distress Email
Pune Police Reject 'Hate Crime' Claim In Bengali Worker's Murder, Say Drunken Spat Led To Killing;...
Pune Police Reject 'Hate Crime' Claim In Bengali Worker's Murder, Say Drunken Spat Led To Killing;...
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16
Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine,...
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine,...