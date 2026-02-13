 'Should Carry Coffin': AIADMK Takes Dig At TVK Chief Vijay After Man Dies At His Rally In Tamil Nadu's Salem
'Should Carry Coffin': AIADMK Takes Dig At TVK Chief Vijay After Man Dies At His Rally In Tamil Nadu's Salem

Hours after a 37-year-old man died at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Salem, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan mocked him on X, saying attendees may need to carry coffins to future events. The post featured the viral Dancing Pallbearers meme.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Hours after a man from Maharashtra died of a heart attack at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Salem, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday mocked the actor-politician with a post, saying one should carry a coffin to attend his rally in the future.

"Looks like to attend TVK rally in future one should carry his/her coffin," national spokesperson of the AIADMK, Kovai Sathyan, posted on X.

The post featured the viral Dancing Pallbearers, a Ghanaian group of dancers performing a coffin dance. The group rose to fame for their choreographed, high-energy dancing while carrying caskets.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Suraj from Maharashtra. The man died after suffering a heart attack, as reported by news agency ANI. "During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," police said. Neither TVK nor Vijay has reacted to the tragic incident yet.

However, according to India Today, the man initially suffered heatstroke, and dehydration was the primary cause of his death. The incident comes just months after the Karur stampede. In September last year, as many as 41 people were killed at Vijay's rally.

