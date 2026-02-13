 'Back In Action': Tehseen Poonawalla Posts Recovery Update On Mother Injured In Pune Crash
Tehseen Poonawalla shared that his mother is recovering well after hip surgery following a Pune hit-and-run accident, praising her strength and thanking doctors. The 75-year-old suffered a fracture when a car hit her at a petrol pump. Police arrested a 40-year-old accused, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla on Friday shared a health update about his mother, who is recovering after undergoing hip surgery following a hit-and-run accident in Pune.

In a post on X, Poonawalla said his mother was “back in action” just 10 days after the accident, surgery, and insertion of a rod. He praised her resilience, writing that women are “mentally, emotionally and physically stronger,” and expressed gratitude to doctors at Ruby Hall as well as family members for their support. He added that she is expected to be discharged if her recovery continues smoothly.

The update comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla confirmed that his mother’s surgery had been successful and that she would remain under observation, noting that standing and walking would take time due to her age and reduced bone density.

Yasmin Poonawalla, 75, was injured in a hit-and-run incident on February 3 at around 6:15 pm, when a four-wheeler struck her at a petrol pump near Pune’s Regional Transport Office and fled the scene. She suffered a fracture and was initially treated at Jehangir Hospital before being shifted to Ruby Hall Hospital for further care.

article-image

Police later arrested Hemant Ravindra Chandgude, 40, identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “very unfortunate” and directed senior police officials to investigate the matter while wishing the victim a speedy recovery.

