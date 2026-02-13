Rajasthan Bans Khejri Tree Felling After 11-Day Protest |

Jaipur: Following the 11- day-long agitation by saints and the Bishnoi community in Bikaner, the Rajasthan government enforced a strict ban on the felling of Khejri trees (Prosopis cineraria) across the state, particularly in western regions like Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The community has called off its agitation after a circular issued by the government regarding the ban and assurance of the introduction of Tree Protection Act in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

Minister of State K.K. Bishnoi, BJP State Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi and Animal Welfare Board Chairman Jaswant Singh Bishnoi reached Bikaner late on Thursday night and handed over an official order issued by the Revenue Department to all district collectors stating a complete ban on the cutting of Khejri trees across Rajasthan until a comprehensive tree protection law is enacted.

The minister said, “It was already declared by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the floor of the House that the government will enact the Kejri Protection Act soon. Now, we have issued orders to all district collectors and divisional commissioners across the state to ensure the illegal felling of Khejri and take appropriate action against the people found involved in the felling activities.”

Following the announcement, Swami Sachchidanand, who was leading the agitation, declared the suspension of the protest and announced that the “Mahapadav” would remain suspended until the law is enacted.

Khejri has been the state tree of Rajasthan since 1983, with existing protections under the Rajasthan Tenancy Act, 1955, and the Rajasthan Forest Act, 1953. The agitation was triggered following the alleged widespread felling of this tree for solar power plants coming to Western Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which was leading the agitation, is known for its love and devotion to the environment.