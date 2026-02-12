Rajasthan Govt Hints At Scrapping Right To Health Act, Sparks Uproar In Assembly

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar |

Jaipur: Heated arguments and uproar were witnessed in the Rajasthan legislative assembly as the state government hinted at scrapping the Right to Health Act 2022 passed during the previous Ashok Gehlot government. The Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar stated that the government has implemented an excellent health care program; therefore, enacting rules of the act is not necessary. However, however in its written reply to the question, the government has said that the process of enactment of rules is in process.

Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma sought an explanation from the government for the failure to frame rules for the Right to Health Act, which was notified in April 2023 during the previous Congress government. He asked why rules had not been framed. He also requested a copy of the Rajasthan High Court's notice regarding the framing of rules and the government's response.

Responding to this, the health minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, said that the manner in which the Act was introduced was undemocratic, as the assembly elections were imminent. He said that this Act led to a strike in the state, disrupting the medical system. Under the “Maa Yojana,” 5 crore people in the state already receive medical coverage of up to ₹25 lakh and 2,179 packages. Therefore, there was no need for a separate act," said the minister.

Demanding a clear response and intention of the government on the said Act, the opposition Congress protested in the house and staged a walkout.

However, in the written reply to the concerned MLA, the government has stated that the enactment of rules with examining the suggestions made by the stakeholders is under process.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the Health Minister's statement as salt on the wounds of the poor and middle class already troubled by medical expenses. “The statement of the minister is not only condemnable but also like salt on the wounds of the poor and middle class already troubled by rising medical expenses. Our Congress government, despite implementing universal healthcare schemes like the Chiranjeevi Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana, envisioned the Right to Health so that patients in emergencies, for whatever reason, are not deprived of treatment. The BJP government has failed to enact rules and is surrendering to the medical lobby,” said Gehlot on X.