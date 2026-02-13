 VIDEO: Haryana Minister Anil Vij & Kaithal SP Engage In Heated Argument Over Suspension Of Cop Over Land Fraud Case
A heated exchange erupted between Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Kaithal SP Upasana during a grievance meeting over a land fraud case allegedly involving a cop. Vij ordered the officer’s suspension, but the SP said she lacked authority. Vij later directed suspension and asked that the DGP be informed. The video went viral.

Updated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

A heated exchange broke out between Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana during a district grievance committee meeting over a land fraud case allegedly involving a cop.

Vij ordered the officer's suspension, but the SP refused, stating that she lacked the authority. The exchange turned heated as the state Energy, Transport, and Labour Minister pressed for accountability and immediate action. Vij subsequently ordered the suspension of the accused police employee and directed that the Director General of Police (DGP) be informed of the development.

The incident took place when Vij was reviewing public complaints and the issue came up. The video of the heated exchange has gone viral on social media.

Who Is Anil Vij?

Anil Vij is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of Haryana’s most prominent ministers. He currently handles key portfolios, Energy, Transport and Labour, in the state cabinet. He is known for his strict administrative approach.

