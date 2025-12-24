'Only Indians Can Clean Up Incompetence Of Pakistanis': Viraansh Bhanushali Shatters Pakistan At Oxford Union Debate | WATCH VIDEO | X @VikramT09

Mumbai-born law student Viraansh Bhanushali has gone viral after delivering a sharp and hard-hitting speech on India–Pakistan relations during a recent debate at the Oxford Union, one of the world’s most prestigious debating platforms. Clips of his remarks have garnered millions of views on social media, drawing strong reactions from audiences in India and abroad.

Bhanushali participated in the Oxford Union debate on the motion, “This House Believes That India's Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Disguise for Security Policy.” Speaking against the motion, he firmly argued that India’s approach towards Pakistan is rooted in genuine national security concerns rather than political populism.

The Oxford law student directly countered arguments put forward by Pakistan-born Moosa Harraj, President of the Oxford Union, who claimed that India’s policies were driven by electoral optics. Bhanushali responded by pointing out that India’s reactions to terror attacks, from restraint after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to calibrated military responses in later years, did not coincide with election cycles, undermining the populism argument.

Drawing from his personal experience as a Mumbaikar, Bhanushali spoke emotionally about the long-term impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Indian civilians. He referenced major attacks such as Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama, stating that a state that harbours terror networks cannot claim moral superiority.

One of the most widely shared moments from his speech came when he remarked, “You cannot shame a state that has no shame,” adding that “only Indians can clean up the incompetence of Pakistanis,” a line that sparked loud reactions in the debate hall and online.

Viraansh Bhanushali is currently pursuing a BA in Jurisprudence (LLB), English Law with Law Studies in Europe at St Peter’s College, University of Oxford. An alumnus of NES International School, Mumbai, his performance at the Oxford Union has propelled him into the global spotlight, with many praising his articulation and assertive defence of India’s security stance.